Argentina vs Venezuela Preview

Argentina vs Venezuela Competition – FIFA World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Alberto José Armando (La Bombonera) Date: 25th March 2022 Kick-off time – 23:30 GMT

Argentina will welcome Venezuela to the Estadio Antonio Vespucio Liberti in Buenos Aires this Saturday for the 17th round of the 2022 CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The hosts have already booked their place in the November tournament thanks to their unbeaten World Cup Qualifying campaign so far (W10, D5).

They come into this round of games sitting in second place, four points behind Brazil.

With three games left to play, they could still secure top spot and will be looking to win this game to ensure that they have a chance of finishing second.

Given that they are facing a Venezuela side that has conceded 30 goals in 16 qualifier games, they will be confident of getting a good result.

Venezuela meanwhile are sitting bottom of the table, having collected just ten points from their opening 16 games (W3, D1, L13).

The visitors have lost all of their away games in this qualifying campaign, conceding 18 times and scoring just three goals in the process.

Given that their hosts have not lost a game in 29 outings, neither have they conceded in their last five WCQ games at home, this game is tilted in Argentina’s favour.

And so the visitors will know that only a miracle and a convincing performance from them can give them a win on this occasion.