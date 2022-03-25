England vs Switzerland Preview

England vs Switzerland Competition – International Friendly Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 26th March 2022 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

England will begin their World Cup preparations in earnest this Saturday when they welcome Switzerland to Wembley Stadium for the first of their international friendly games before the World Cup in November.

The Three Lions who are ranked fifth in FIFA rankings have already booked their ticket to Qatar after finishing top of their qualifying group. Gareth Southgate is using this game and other upcoming friendlies to fine-tune his preparations and also sample the players that might be on board the plane to Qatar.

Since losing to Italy on penalties in the European Championship last year, the hosts have gone on a seven-match unbeaten run (W5, D2), scoring an average of 4.29 goals per game during that sequence.

And so, they will go into this game confident of getting a win.

Meanwhile, Switzerland who are ranked 14th in the FIFA rankings will come into this tie also confident of getting a good result.

The Red Crosses have already qualified for the World Cup thanks to a top-of-the-table finish in their group ahead of Italy.

Like their hosts, they remain unbeaten across seven matches following their final Euro 2020 match (W4, D3), including two impressive draws against Italy.

But given that they have not won against England since 1981, they will have to be in their best shape to get a good result ahead of the main event in Qatar this November.