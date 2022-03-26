Canada vs Jamaica Preview

Canada will look to finally secure their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they welcome Jamaica to Toronto this Sunday for the 13th round of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.

The North Americans missed the opportunity to seal their place in the November tournament last time out as they were defeated 1-0 by Costa Rica.

That loss, which was their first loss in this WCQ campaign means that they come into this tie needing a point to secure automatic promotion to the group stages of the November World Cup.

Given that they have won each of their last five home games in the qualifiers, they will fancy their chances of getting a win in this game. Also, the fact that they have the best defence in their qualifying group having conceded six goals will be another source of encouragement while three clean sheets in their last five WCQ games means that they can be confident of getting the job done in Toronto on Sunday.

Meanwhile, things are not so rosy for Jamaica who come into this tie without a win in their last seven games in all competitions (D3, L4).

The ‘Reggae Boys’ poor World Cup qualifying form continued last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw with El Salvador.

That draw means that they come into this tie sitting in seventh spot with no chance of playing in the World Cup this November.

They have conceded 17 goals in 12 qualifier games in this campaign and have won just one of their away games in this qualifying round.