Netherlands vs Germany Preview

Netherlands vs Germany Competition – International Friendly Stadium: Johan Cruijff Arena Date: 29th March 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Germany will continue their World Cup preparations this Wednesday as they travel to Amsterdam to face the Netherlands in a friendly game.

The hosts have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar and are looking to sharpen themselves ahead of the winter event.

They have already won their first friendly—a 4-2 win over Denmark last Saturday.

That win extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games. In that period, Louis Van Gaal’s men won six times (D2) while scoring a whopping 26 goals and conceding just six goals.

Such impressive form has seen many punters mark them as the dark horse of the tournament in Qatar. Despite their form, history has shown that when playing their fierce rivals, form matters little.

Germany are also a team in excellent form. After their poor Euro 2021 campaign, the visitors have set about reinventing themselves under new manager Hansi Flick.

They became the first nation to officially qualify for the World Cup after a stellar World Cup qualifiying campaign that saw them win nine of their ten group games (L1).

They come into this friendly on the back of a straightforward 2-0 win over Israel. That result extended their unbeaten run to eight games and saw them record their third clean sheet in their last five games.

With all eight games coming under Flick, he remains unbeaten as Germany’s coach.

The hosts will come into this tie confident of getting an excellent result.