Manchester United vs Leicester City Preview

Manchester United vs Leicester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 2nd April 2022 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Manchester United return to Premier League action this Saturday as they welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford in the 31st Round fixture of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

After enjoying two weeks of rest, the Red Devils will look to quickly get back to winning ways after suffering an embarrassing loss to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League just before the international break.

That result, which sent them packing from the UCL this season confirmed their inability to win a title and extends their wait for a trophy to five years.

With every chance of a trophy gone this season, their aim now will be to secure a top-four finish as they look to rebuild in the summer.

However, their chances of finishing in the top four places are slim given that they come into this tie sitting in sixth place, four points behind current top-four favourites Arsenal who have played a game less.

They have just nine games to salvage their season and so they will have to avoid dropping points again but with three losses in their last three games against Leicester City, they will have to be in their best shape here to get a meaningful result.

The Foxes will look to make it four wins in four head-to-head meetings with United when they travel to Old Trafford on Saturday.

However, the visitors’ form heading into this fixture has not been the best. They are struggling to stay consistent this season even though they come into this tie on the back of a 2-1 win over Brentford – their tenth win of the season after 27 games.

That win followed back-to-back losses to Rennes in the UECL and Arsenal in the PL. Their win over Brentford ensured that they come into this round of games sitting in the top half.

Without a chance of finishing in the top-four, Brendan Rodgers’ side are looking to at least secure a place in the Conference League next season. They are currently 12 points behind seventh-placed West Ham, albeit with two games in hand over the Hammers.

The only way they can achieve their aim of finishing in the top seven will be to find their footing now. They also have to address their poor away form ahead of the final stretch of the season.

The visitors have picked up 12 points away from home this season. Only Burnley (9), Norwich (8) and Everton (6) have a worse away form in the league this season.

