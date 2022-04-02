Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 3rd April 2022 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Tottenham will look to pick up maximum points this Sunday when they welcome Newcastle United to North London this Sunday.

The hosts recorded back-to-back victories for the first time since January just before the international break when they beat West Ham.

That win was secured courtesy of an own goal from Kurt Zouma and a brace from Son Heung Min and ensured that Antonio Conte’s team keep the pressure on Arsenal who are directly above them in fourth place.

Antonio Conte’s side are currently three points behind Mikel Arteta’s side, albeit having played more games than the North Londoners. With Arsenal not playing until Monday, Spurs can go level on points with the Gunners if they win this game. A big win by a good margin will take them above their North London rivals ahead of the season run-in.

With two draws and a win for Newcastle in their last 5 meetings, Antonio Conte will be more determined to take all three points from Newcastle and ensure that their top-four hopes are kept alive and the race taken to the last day.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will be desperate to get back to winning ways when travel to London this Sunday.

The visitors had their seven-game unbeaten run cut short just before the international break as they were beaten 1-0 by struggling Everton. Although they controlled the game against the Toffees, they were undone by a goal by Alex Iwobi who scored in stoppage time to give ten-man Everton the lead.

Eddie Howe’s men come up against Antonio Conte’s top four chasing side sitting in 14th place. They are in no danger of relegation and are targeting a top ten finish with just nine games left to play in the season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

