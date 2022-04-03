AdAd

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Preview

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Selhurst Park

Date: 4th April 2022

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Crystal Palace will look to make it three wins in three PL games when they welcome London rivals Arsenal to Selhurst Park this Monday.

The Eagles are on form as they are undefeated in their last five league games before the international break (W3, D2).

Their last match was in the FA Cup where they beat Frank Lampard’s Everton 4-0 to book a place in the semifinals against Chelsea.

Patrick Vieira’s side currently sit in 12th position in the league standings after 29 rounds of football. With two points separating them from Leicester City in tenth place and with just nine games left to play, Crystal Palace have a real shot at breaking into mid-table.

Given that they have lost just three out of the eight home games they have played since January, Vieira will be confident of getting a result in this game. He will use the backdrop of the home supporters’ noise at Selhurst Park to be their advantage against the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s team come into this game with one defeat from their last seven games, winning six times in that period.

That form has them firmly lodged in the top four as they are sitting three points above their London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and with a game in hand.

Their last outing just before the international was a 1-0 win over Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa. A 30th-minute strike from Bukayo Saka gave Arteta’s side all three points.

With the Premier League coming to an end in a couple of weeks, Arsenal will be wary to avoid any slip-ups. With that in mind, they will be hoping to take maximum points away from Selhurst Park.

