Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Preview

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 4th April 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Crystal Palace will look to make it three wins in three PL games when they welcome London rivals Arsenal to Selhurst Park this Monday.

The Eagles are on form as they are undefeated in their last five league games before the international break (W3, D2).

Their last match was in the FA Cup where they beat Frank Lampard’s Everton 4-0 to book a place in the semifinals against Chelsea.

Patrick Vieira’s side currently sit in 12th position in the league standings after 29 rounds of football. With two points separating them from Leicester City in tenth place and with just nine games left to play, Crystal Palace have a real shot at breaking into mid-table.

Given that they have lost just three out of the eight home games they have played since January, Vieira will be confident of getting a result in this game. He will use the backdrop of the home supporters’ noise at Selhurst Park to be their advantage against the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s team come into this game with one defeat from their last seven games, winning six times in that period.

That form has them firmly lodged in the top four as they are sitting three points above their London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and with a game in hand.

Their last outing just before the international was a 1-0 win over Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa. A 30th-minute strike from Bukayo Saka gave Arteta’s side all three points.

With the Premier League coming to an end in a couple of weeks, Arsenal will be wary to avoid any slip-ups. With that in mind, they will be hoping to take maximum points away from Selhurst Park.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Crystal Palace 20:00 Arsenal Burnley 19:30 Everton Newcastle United 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Everton 12:30 Manchester United Arsenal 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Southampton 15:00 Chelsea Watford 15:00 Leeds United Aston Villa 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur Norwich City 14:00 Burnley Leicester City 14:00 Crystal Palace Brentford 14:00 West Ham United Manchester City 16:30 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 12:30 Brighton & Hov… Manchester United 15:00 Norwich City Southampton 15:00 Arsenal Watford 15:00 Brentford Wolverhampton Wanderers 01:00 Manchester City Newcastle United 14:15 Leicester City West Ham United 14:15 Burnley Liverpool 20:00 Manchester United

Premier League Table