Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Preview

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Estadio de la Cerámica Date: 6th April 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Bayern Munich will travel to Spain this Wednesday to take on Juventus slayers Villareal in the first leg of the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League.

The Yellow Submarines stunned Europe just over three weeks ago when they claimed an impressive 0-3 away victory over Juventus in the second leg of their last 16 game to set up this showdown with Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

However, after winning against the Old ladies, Unai Emery’s side have suffered back-to-back defeats in La Liga. They come into this game off the back of a disappointing 2-0 loss to relegation bound Levante over the weekend.

They will now hope to put the disappointments of La Liga behind them as they hunt for a place in the last four.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last nine home games in all competitions (W6, D3) keeping five clean sheets in their last nine home games in all competitions and they will fancy their chances of getting a result at home.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich announced themselves again to their European audience in the last round when they beat RB Salzburg 8-2 on aggregate, thanks to a devastating 7-1 win at the Allianz Arena in the second leg.

The Bavarians remain arguably the most potent side in the UCL and come into this tie as the top-scoring team in the UCL this year.

They are unbeaten in their last eight competitive games (W5, D3) and are yet to taste defeat in the UCL this season (W7, D1).

Julian Nagelsmann’s side come into this game off the back of a 4-1 win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga Round 28, in a match that featured a bizarre substitution that saw Bayern play with 12 men in the closing stages.

They have only tasted defeat once since the turn of the year and sit nine points clear at the top of the German Bundesliga.

Such form has them marked as the easy favourites to win here. However, Die Roten will know that they cannot take things for granted, considering how they struggled in the first leg against RB Salzburg. Villareal’s win over Juventus will also serve as a deterrent for any form of complacency for Julian Nagelsmann and his team as they chase Champions League glory.