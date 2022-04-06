West Ham United vs Lyon Preview

West Ham United vs Lyon Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 7th April 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After their 2-1 win over Everton last weekend, West Ham will turn their attention to the Europa League as they welcome French side Olympique Lyonnais to London this Thursday in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg.

The Hammers qualified for this round of the Europa League by defeating Spanish side Sevilla 2-1 0n aggregate. After a 1-0 loss in Spain, David Moyes’ side ran out 2-0 winners in the second leg thanks to an extra-time winner by Andriy Yarmolenko after Tomas Soucek had restored parity for the Hammers.

They will now hope to make it two wins in a row in all competitions when they play Lyon.

West Ham have won their last four matches at the London Stadium and have suffered just one solitary defeat at home this calendar year (W7, D1). They have scored first in all eight of their home matches this year while they have progressed from three of their four previous European quarter-final ties in the past.

Lyon come into this tie off the back of a hard-fought 3-2 win over Angers that kept their slim chances of finishing in the Ligue 1 top six alive.

They qualified for this round of the tournament by beating a strong FC Porto side. Given that they have also progressed from three of their last four European quarter-final ties, they will be in confident mood going into this double-header.

Peter Bosz’s side are unbeaten in the UEL this season (W6, D2) and they are also unbeaten in their last four away games (W2, D2).

They are unbeaten in their last six games against English opponents (W4, D2) and will fancy their chances of getting something from this game.