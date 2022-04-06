Newcastle vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Newcastle vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 8th April 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The Premier League returns this Friday as Newcastle United welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to St. James Park in the 32nd Round of the 2021/22 PL season.

The hosts fell to their third consecutive loss in the English topflight last weekend when they were beaten 5-1 by Antonio Conte’s rampant Tottenham side.

In a fast-paced game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Magpies took a lead in the 39th minute through Fabian Schar, but Ben Davies restored parity for the home side as the first half ended in a draw. However, a poor second-half showing from Eddie Howe’s side saw Spurs dismantle their visitors thanks to goals from Matt Doherty, Son Heung Min and Emerson Royal.

That result was their third loss in a row away from home and sent them back to 15th place with a game in hand over 14th placed Brentford. They will be keen to return to winning ways at home where they are unbeaten in four games, winning the last three of those games.

Meanwhile, Wolves defeated Aston Villa over the weekend with goals from Jonathan Castro and an own goal from Ashley Young ensuring that the away side left the Molineux Stadium without a point, despite Ollie Watkins pulling one back for Villa before the final whistle.

That win kept them in eighth place in the PL standings, two points behind Manchester United and West Ham United in seventh and sixth place.

As a result, Bruno Lage’s men still stand a significant chance of making it into the European football places with a win over Eddie Howe’s side, although that will depend on the outcome of Manchester United’s clash with Everton.

Given that they have the fourth-best defence in the league having conceded 27 goals so far, they will fancy their chances of getting a slim win in this game.

Meanwhile, the visitors have won five of their last seven PL away matches (L2) and have bagged four clean sheets from their last seven away league games.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Newcastle United 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Everton 12:30 Manchester United Arsenal 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Southampton 15:00 Chelsea Watford 15:00 Leeds United Aston Villa 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur Brentford 14:00 West Ham United Leicester City 14:00 Crystal Palace Norwich City 14:00 Burnley Manchester City 16:30 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 12:30 Brighton & Hov… Manchester United 15:00 Norwich City Southampton 15:00 Arsenal Watford 15:00 Brentford Wolverhampton Wanderers 01:00 Manchester City Newcastle United 14:15 Leicester City West Ham United 14:15 Burnley Liverpool 20:00 Manchester United

