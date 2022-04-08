Everton vs Manchester United Preview

Everton vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 9th April 2022 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

After their devastating loss to Burnley last time out, Everton will resume their quest for Premier League survival this Saturday when they welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park for another crunch PL tie.

The Toffees were beaten 3-2 by fellow relegation strugglers Burnley.

Frank Lampard’s side are currently in a terrible run of form that would leave even the most faithful fans with a headache. The former Chelsea manager was appointed to help arrest Everton’s poor run of form. But since his arrival, he has guided Everton to just one win in the Premier League.

His side come into this game sitting in 17th position, just one point ahead of Burnley albeit with one game in hand over the bottom two of Watford and Norwich.

Their road to survival won’t be easy as they face both Leicester City and Liverpool in the same month. They must first beat a Manchester United team they have struggled to beat in the Premier League.

The Red Devils boast 37 PL wins against Everton – they’ve beaten only Tottenham in the competition more often. Everton have just one win and 13 draws in 59 PL games against Man United. And so, they have a tough job on their hands here.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to Liverpool on Saturday for a lunchtime game.

Ralf Rangnick’s side saw their top-four hopes take a hit with a draw against Leicester City over the weekend. And so they come into this tie sitting in seventh place, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham having played a game more.

The visitors have picked up just one win in their last six matches in all competitions, which includes their Champions League games against Atletico Madrid. Without a chance of any trophy this season, the Red Devils have will be desperate not to miss out on European football next season.

With eight games still to play before the season ends, a win in this game keeps their chances of finishing in the top four alive.

Everton 12:30 Manchester United
Southampton 15:00 Chelsea
Watford 15:00 Leeds United
Arsenal 15:00 Brighton & Hov…
Aston Villa 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford 14:00 West Ham United
Leicester City 14:00 Crystal Palace
Norwich City 14:00 Burnley
Manchester City 16:30 Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur 12:30 Brighton & Hov…
Watford 15:00 Brentford
Manchester United 15:00 Norwich City
Southampton 15:00 Arsenal
Wolverhampton Wanderers 01:00 Manchester City
Newcastle United 14:15 Leicester City
West Ham United 14:15 Burnley
Liverpool 20:00 Manchester United

