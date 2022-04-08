Manchester City vs Liverpool Preview

Manchester City vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 10th April 2022 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Premier League top two sides Manchester City and Liverpool will square up at the Etihad this Sunday in a highly anticipated clash that could determine the direction of the title this season.

Manchester City come into this tie on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. That win keeps their chances of progressing to the next round of the UCL in their hands.

In the Premier League, their last outing was a 2-0 win over Sean Dyche’s Burnley. That win kept their slender one-point lead over Liverpool alive.

And so, they come into this fixture looking to extend that slender lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points

They will be confident of getting a win in this game given their run of form. They are currently on a run of three consecutive wins while they have kept six clean sheets in their last eight games.

However all of their defencive strengths will be tested against a Liverpool side that has scored 2+ goals in seven of their last ten away games.

Jurgen Klopp’s side come into this tie on the back of a 3-1 win over Benfica in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. That win almost guarantees them a place in the next round of the UCL. And so, they will turn their attention to leapfrogging Manchester City at the top of the table with a win in this game.

If they can achieve that, it will be considered a miracle considering that they were out of the title race before December trailing City by 15 points after a 2-2 draw with Chelsea in January.

But since dropping points in that game, Jurgen Klopp’s men have won ten of the PL games they have played. In fact, they have only lost one game since that draw with Chelsea in all competitions, winning 17 out of the 20 games they have played since then (two draws).

They are arguably the most in-form team in Europe at the moment as evidenced by their run of eight successive away wins–a first in the club’s history.

And so, on paper, they appear to be the more in-form team and will fancy their chances of inflicting their 21st PL win over City in 50 head-to-head meetings (D10, L9).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

