Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia Preview

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Estadio de Vallecas Date: 11th March 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Rayo Vallecano will welcome Valencia to Campo de Futbol de Vallecas in Madrid for the last match of Gameweek 31 in the 2021/22 La Liga season.

The hosts are looking to get back to winning ways after a run of form that has seen them not win a game this calendar year.

They come into this tie on the back of a 2-2 draw with Granada, a result that extended their winless run in all competitions to ten games, showing how bad things have gone for them this year.

They came into 2022 sitting inside the top four while harbouring dreams of qualifying for the Champions League. But eight losses and three draws in eleven league games has left them struggling outside of the top half.

That is their worst winless run in a single top-flight campaign since 2003 and so they come into the week sitting in 13th and just seven points clear of the relegation zone.

While the possibility of getting dragged into a relegation fight is slim, they know they cannot afford many more defeats to avoid getting fully embroiled in a full-blown crisis.

Meanwhile, Valencia come into this tie unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions.

The visitors come into this game on the back of a goalless draw with Cadiz and will be desperate to continue their good run of form when they travel to Madrid on Sunday.

They are building plenty of momentum heading into the business end of the season after going on a run of six games without a loss in all competitions (four wins and two draws).

Given that they are sitting in ninth, ten points behind the top six with eight games to play, their chances of finishing in a European spot are long gone. So, a win in this game is likely to be nothing more than a confidence boost going into next season for José Bordalás’ men.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Rayo Vallecano 20:00 Valencia Real Sociedad 20:00 Real Betis Elche 13:00 Mallorca Alaves 15:15 Rayo Vallecano Valencia 17:30 Osasuna Getafe 20:00 Villarreal Granada 13:00 Levante Atlético de Madrid 15:15 Espanyol Athletic Bilbao 17:30 Celta Vigo Sevilla 20:00 Real Madrid Barcelona 20:00 Cadiz Mallorca 18:00 Alaves Real Betis 20:00 Elche Villarreal 20:30 Valencia Atlético de Madrid 18:00 Granada Celta Vigo 19:00 Getafe Osasuna 20:30 Real Madrid

Spanish Primera Table