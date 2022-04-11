Real Madrid vs Chelsea Preview

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu Date: 12th April 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After their huge Premier League win on Saturday, Chelsea will travel to Spain this Tuesday to face Real Madrid in the second leg of their 2021/22 UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

The hosts will welcome their London rivals to the Santiago Bernabeu looking to finish the job they started last week.

The record Champions League winners beat the defending champions 3-1 in the first leg thanks to a brilliant hat-trick by the in-form Karim Benzema.

After their impressive showing at Stamford Bridge, Los Blancos continued their impressive run as they picked up yet another win over Getafe in the Spanish La Liga.

With Carlo Ancelotti’s side firmly in control of this tie thanks to their first-leg victory, they enter this second leg as the favourites to progress to the next round at the expense of the Londoners.

But the Italian coach will be eager to avoid complacency and get his tactics right to avoid letting the Londoners back in the tie. Given that they have won seven of their last ten games at home in all competitions (D1, L1) they will be confident of getting a result.

Meanwhile, after enduring a rough patch that included back-to-back losses in all competitions, Chelsea returned to winning ways over the weekend.

Thomas Tuchel’s side responded to critics in style with an emphatic 6-0 win over Southampton to keep their position in the Premier League table intact, with both Arsenal and Tottenham breathing down their necks.

That win against Southampton was the perfect response Thomas Tuchel needed from his team after their back-to-back home losses to Brentford and then the first leg of their Champions League tie to Real Madrid.

With much-improved morale, Chelsea will travel to Spain in high spirits and with the away goal rule scrapped, Thomas Tuchel’s side will fancy their chances of overturning the two goal deficit.

Given that they have won their last eight games played outside of Stamford Bridge in all competitions while scoring 2+ goals in each of their last six away games, they will fancy their chances in this game.