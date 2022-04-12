Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Preview

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Wanda Metropolitano Date: 13th April 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester City will travel to Madrid this Wednesday to face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their 2021/22 UEFA Champions League quarter-final fixture.

The hosts will welcome Manchester City to the Wanda Metropolitano looking to get a result that will take them to the next round of this competition for the first time since their run to the final in 2015.

They come into this fixture with a one-goal deficit and will fancy their chances of overturning it. After holding on for so long in the first leg at the Etihad, Los Rojiblancos succumbed to a late Kevin De Bruyne goal.

Although their defencive showing was criticised by many, Diego Simeone remained positive after the game stating that his side will go all out at the Wanda Metropolitano.

They will now look to capitalise on their home advantage but will also have to be wary of their opponents who are winning for fun away from home this season.

The Cityzens are unbeaten in their last 12 away games in all competitions (W10, D2) and have scored 2+ goals in eight of their last 12 away games.

The fact that Atletico have recorded one shot on target over their last two games after their 1-0 loss to Real Mallorca last weekend will be a source of worry for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s side followed up their narrow 1-0 win in the first leg with a pulsating 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League.

That result kept them on top of the table and gives them the platform on which to approach this second leg as they seek to win a treble this season.

The visitors are in control of their fate, and Guardiola will push his players to wrap things up early in the first half as they have another crunch tie against Liverpool coming up this weekend.