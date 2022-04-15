Manchester City vs Liverpool Preview

Manchester City vs Liverpool Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 16th April 2022 Kick-off time – 15:30 GMT

Less than a week after their entertaining draw at the Etihad in the Premier League, Manchester City and Liverpool will meet again this Saturday in the FA Cup, this time at Wembley.

Both Premier League giants played out a high-octane 2-2 draw at the Etihad last Sunday and both come into this tie on the back of dramatic draws in the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola’s City were held to a goalless draw against ten-men Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, but still progressed to the next round thanks to a one-nil win in the first leg.

The ‘Cityzens’ are pressing for a treble this season and are currently looking like they can do so given that they are on top of the PL table and are on paper the favourites to progress in the UCL against Real Madrid.

Given that they have not lost to Jürgen Klopp’s men in their last five head-to-head meetings, they come into this tie as favourites. Also, they are unbeaten in their last ten games (W6, D4) and have won their last two meetings at Wembley against Liverpool (both penalties).

Meanwhile, Liverpool have lost just once across their last 23 games (18 wins and four draws). They come into this tie on the back of a 3-3 draw with Benfica that qualified them for the semifinals of the Champions League.

They are gunning to win a historic quadruple, having already won the Carabao Cup but must defeat City in this game to stand a chance at making history.

Liverpool have a poor history on this ground having won just one of their last eight visits to Wembley. But given that they won their last game on this ground and scored 2+ goals in four of the last five games played outside of Anfield while keeping clean sheets in three, they will fancy their chances of getting the needed win in this game.