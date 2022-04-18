Liverpool vs Manchester United Preview

Liverpool vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 19th April 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After booking their place in the FA Cup final, Liverpool will turn their attention to the Premier League as they welcome fierce rivals Manchester United to Anfield on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men kept their chances of winning a historic quadruple alive when they beat Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley on Saturday.

That win secured their place in the FA Cup final where they will meet Chelsea. In the Premier League, the Reds are one point behind Pep Guardiola’s side and can go on top of the table if they win this game, given that the ‘Cityzens’ are not in action till Wednesday.

The hosts come into this tie without a league loss this calendar year. Since a 2-2 draw with Chelsea on January 2nd, only Manchester City have taken points off Liverpool (W10). They have kept eight clean sheets in their last 12 PL games while their 32-point haul in that period is the best in the league.

As such, they come into this game as the favourites and should fancy their chances of winning against a Manchester United side who are struggling.

The Red Devils needed a brilliant hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo last time out to get all three points against Norwich. After going two goals up in the game, the visitors conceded twice in the space of seven minutes, leaving them with the possibility of dropping and extending their winless run in the league to three games. But Ronaldo struck a brilliant third goal to secure maximum points for Ralf Rangnick’s side and secure his 50th club-level career hat-trick.

That win and results elsewhere mean that Manchester United still have a chance of finishing in the top four after it looked like their fight for a UCL place was over a few weeks ago. The visitors come into this game sitting in fifth place, level on points with sixth-placed Arsenal and three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

A place in the UCL next season is still possible, but that will mean dropping no more points starting with a win in this game against a Liverpool side they have not beaten at Anfield since 2016 (D3, L3).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

