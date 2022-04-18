Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview

Chelsea vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 20th April 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Chelsea will welcome London rivals Arsenal to Stamford Bridge this Wednesday as they look to keep their place in the top three of the Premier League.

The Blues come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup. Goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount secured the win for Thomas Tuchel’s side and ensured that they booked their place in the FA Cup final where they will face Liverpool.

The hosts are currently sitting third in the league table, 14 points behind Manchester City who have played a game more. They have no chance of winning the league title and are still in danger of dropping out of the top four given that they are just five points ahead of fourth-placed Tottenham, albeit having played two games less.

With eight games left to play, they will be desperate to win this game to ensure that they do not get dragged into a fight for a top-four finish ahead of the season’s finale.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have capitulated in recent games. After going on a run of six games without defeat between late January and early March, the Gunners have won just one of their last five PL games, losing four in the period, including their last three.

Their last loss was a narrow 1-0 loss to struggling Southampton and it featured the third time in the last five games Mikel Arteta’s side failed to score a goal in a game.

Such a run of form has resulted in them dropping out of the top four. They come into this tie sitting in sixth place, three points behind Spurs but with a game in hand.

They can go level on points with their North London rivals and get back in the race for the top four if they win this game. Given that they have won three of their last four domestic meetings with Chelsea, including their last meeting at this venue, they will fancy their chances of getting a result here.

