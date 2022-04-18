Burnley vs Southampton Preview

Burnley vs Southampton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Turf Moor Date: 21st April 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Burnley will continue their quest for Premier League survival this Thursday when they welcome Southampton to Turf Moor. The Clarets began their life after Sean Dyche with an encouraging 1-1 draw with West Ham. They opened the scoring in the game through Wesley Weghorst and could have even gone two goals up, but Maxwel Cornet could not convert from the penalty spot allowing West Ham to go home with a valuable point. That result means that the hosts come into this tie sitting in 18th place, three points behind Everton who are sitting in 17th place. With seven games still to play, they will feel they can still pull off a great escape. But to do that, they must however win games against simpler teams like Southampton however the Saints themselves are no pushovers. Despite coming into this game on the back of one win in their last seven games in all competitions, the visitors are not a bad side. They are currently 12th in the table and beat Arsenal in their last game. And so, they will be desperate to make it two wins in two games when they visit Turf Moor. Given that they have not lost in three meetings against Burnley, they will fancy their chances of winning this game. Bookmakers have priced Southampton up as ever so slight favourites however a tiny amount of money could swing the odds back in favour of Burnley so expect a tight game with much on the line. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
