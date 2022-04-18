AdAd

VfL Wolfsburg vs Mainz Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 18, 2022 Featured Articles Leave a comment

VfL Wolfsburg vs Mainz

Competition – German Bundesliga

Stadium – Volkswagen Arena

Date: 22nd April 2021

Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Wolfsburg will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome Mainz to the Volkswagen Arena this Friday.

The hosts have been in a dismal form in recent times as they have lost four of their last five league games, leaving them sitting 13th in the table.

Their last game was a 6-1 away hammering at the hands of Borussia Dortmund, a game they conceded five goals in the first half. They are gradually slipping into a relegation battle as they are just six points ahead of Stuttgart who are currently 16th.

Florian Kohfeldt will have to devise a way to start winning games so that his side do not slide down fully into the relegation battle.

Meanwhile, Mainz come into this game sitting in ninth place, five points ahead of their hosts. They are without a win in their last four games (D2, L2) and will need to get a win here to keep their chances of finishing in the top six going given that they are only eight points behind Union Berlin with six games still to play.

Their last game was a goalless draw with lowly Stuttgart, a bad way to prepare for this game. Given that they have won their last two games against Wolfsburg, including a 3-0 win in the reverse fixture, they will fancy their chances of winning this game.

