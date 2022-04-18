VfL Wolfsburg vs Mainz Preview

VfL Wolfsburg vs Mainz Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Volkswagen Arena Date: 22nd April 2021 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT

Wolfsburg will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome Mainz to the Volkswagen Arena this Friday.

The hosts have been in a dismal form in recent times as they have lost four of their last five league games, leaving them sitting 13th in the table.

Their last game was a 6-1 away hammering at the hands of Borussia Dortmund, a game they conceded five goals in the first half. They are gradually slipping into a relegation battle as they are just six points ahead of Stuttgart who are currently 16th.

Florian Kohfeldt will have to devise a way to start winning games so that his side do not slide down fully into the relegation battle.

Meanwhile, Mainz come into this game sitting in ninth place, five points ahead of their hosts. They are without a win in their last four games (D2, L2) and will need to get a win here to keep their chances of finishing in the top six going given that they are only eight points behind Union Berlin with six games still to play.

Their last game was a goalless draw with lowly Stuttgart, a bad way to prepare for this game. Given that they have won their last two games against Wolfsburg, including a 3-0 win in the reverse fixture, they will fancy their chances of winning this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Wolfsburg 19:30 Mainz RB Leipzig 14:30 Union Berlin Eintracht Frankfurt 14:30 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim SC Freiburg 14:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach FC Cologne 14:30 Arminia Bielefeld Greuther Fürth 14:30 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bayern Munich 17:30 Borussia Dortmund VFL Bochum 14:30 Augsburg 1907 Hertha Berlin 16:30 Stuttgart Union Berlin 19:30 Greuther Fürth Borussia Dortmund 14:30 VFL Bochum Stuttgart 14:30 Wolfsburg Mainz 14:30 Bayern Munich Augsburg 1907 14:30 FC Cologne Arminia Bielefeld 14:30 Hertha Berlin TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 17:30 SC Freiburg Bayer 04 Leverkusen 19:30 Eintracht Frankfurt Borussia Mönchengladbach 19:30 RB Leipzig VFL Bochum 19:30 Arminia Bielefeld

German Bundesliga Table

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Bayern Munich 30 23 3 4 89 29 +60 72 2 Borussia Dortmund 30 20 3 7 76 43 +33 63 3 RB Leipzig 30 16 6 8 65 31 +34 54 4 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 30 15 7 8 68 43 +25 52 5 SC Freiburg 30 14 9 7 49 34 +15 51 6 Union Berlin 30 13 8 9 40 39 +1 47 7 FC Cologne 30 12 10 8 44 44 +0 46 8 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 30 13 6 11 50 45 +5 45 9 Mainz 30 11 6 13 43 36 +7 39 10 Eintracht Frankfurt 30 10 9 11 40 42 -2 39 11 Borussia Mönchengladbach 30 10 7 13 42 55 -13 37 12 VFL Bochum 30 10 6 14 30 43 -13 36 13 Wolfsburg 30 10 4 16 34 51 -17 34 14 Augsburg 1907 30 8 8 14 34 47 -13 32 15 Hertha Berlin 30 8 5 17 32 66 -34 29 16 Stuttgart 30 6 10 14 36 53 -17 28 17 Arminia Bielefeld 30 5 11 14 23 46 -23 26 18 Greuther Fürth 30 3 8 19 24 72 -48 17

German Bundesliga Results