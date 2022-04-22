Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview

Arsenal vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 23rd April 2022 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Arsenal will welcome Manchester United to the Emirates this Saturday for another crucial fixture in the Premier League.

The Gunners rekindled their quest for a top-four finish last time out when they beat Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford bridge. That win, which was secured courtesy of a brace from Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, and Bukayo Saka, ended a three-game losing run for Mikel Arteta’s side.

They come into this tie sitting in fifth place, level on points with Tottenham but with a worse goal difference. They are also three points ahead of Manchester United in the race for the top four and so, they will come into this tie desperate to keep their lead ahead of United.

The Red Devils come into this tie on the back of a crushing 4-0 defeat to their fierce rivals Liverpool. In a one-sided game at Anfield, a brace from Mohamed Salah and further strikes from Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane gave the title-chasing Reds a win, condemning Ralf Rangnick’s side to their third loss in their last five competitive games (W1, D1).

With their search for a new manager now over following the announcement of Ajax manager Erik ten Haag as their permanent manager, the visitors will be now focused on securing a top-four finish to enable the Dutchman to attract the players he will require in rebuilding the team.

Given that they come into this tie sitting three points behind the Gunners with five games to go, they still have a chance of finishing in the top four.

Man United’s chance of a top four finish can only be sustained if they win this game as a loss here will mean that they could end the weekend six points behind Tottenham and Arsenal having played a game more than the duo.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

