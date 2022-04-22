Liverpool vs Everton Preview

Liverpool vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 24th April 2022 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

After their 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United last Tuesday, Liverpool will continue their quest for the Premier League title this Sunday when they welcome Everton to Anfield.

The Reds have defeated their closest rivals in their past two games, first beating their nascent rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup last Sunday before beating another historic rival Manchester United at Anfield last time out. They will now look to make it three wins in a row against their fiercest rivals as they meet their neighbours in the 240th Merseyside Derby.

Their win over United extended Jurgen Klopp’s men’s unbeaten run in the Premier League in 2022 to 134 games (W11, D2) and kept them one point behind Manchester City in the race for the title.

They come into this tie in imperious form, having scored 83 goals already this season. Having qualified for the final of the FA Cup and with a place in the UCL semi-final booked, they remain on course for a historic quadruple and will be desperate to win this game and ensure that they pounce on any slip-ups by leaders Manchester City. Given their home record where they are undefeated this season, out-scoring their last 11 league visitors 33-2 in total, while keeping nine clean sheets in this time, it will take a miraculous performance from Everton to leave with anything in this game.

The Toffees, unlike their city rivals, are fighting at the other end of the table to avoid relegation.

They come into this tie on the back of a respectable 1-1 draw with Leicester City, extending their unbeaten run to two games following a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the game prior.

However, they are just one point ahead of 18th-placed Burnley who have played a game more however Everton would drop to the relegation zone if they lose this game and Burnley win their own game.

As such, this game holds such a high significance for Frank Lampard’s side, who will not just be desperate to stop their rivals from getting maximum points but will also be fighting to avoid the relegation spot.

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Wolverhampton Wanderers 01:00 Manchester City Crystal Palace 20:00 Leeds United Manchester United 19:45 Chelsea Newcastle United 12:30 Liverpool Aston Villa 15:00 Norwich City Southampton 15:00 Crystal Palace Watford 15:00 Burnley Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Brighton & Hov… Leeds United 17:30 Manchester City Everton 14:00 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur 14:00 Leicester City West Ham United 16:30 Arsenal Manchester United 20:00 Brentford Brentford 15:00 Southampton Burnley 15:00 Aston Villa Chelsea 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Crystal Palace 15:00 Watford Brighton & Hov… 17:30 Manchester United Liverpool 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur

