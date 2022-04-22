Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Preview

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 25th April 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Crystal Palace will welcome Leeds United to Selhurst Park this Monday in the 34th round of the 2021/22 PL season.

The Eagles have endured a few tough weeks after a bruising FA Cup semi-final exit sandwiched between Premier League (PL) losses to Leicester City (2-1) and Newcastle United (1-0).

Their last loss to the Magpies made it three losses in a row for Patrick Vieira’s side and was also the second game in a row where they failed to score. And so, they come into this tie needing to go ‘back to basics’ according to Vieira, who will be desperate not to allow his good work this season to go to the drain.

The Frenchman has guided Palace to 37 points this season and he will be desperate to finish within the top ten; a feat that looked likely last month after his side went on a seven-game-winning run in all competitions.

They will fancy their chances of getting a result in this game as they come into this tie unbeaten in their last five home game (W3, D2). They are also protecting a run of three home clean sheets, and can extend their unbeaten run of home H2Hs to six should they equal a run of four home shutouts last achieved in 2012.

For Leeds United, their goal remains to finish outside of the relegation zone after staying close to relegation for much of the season.

The Lily Whites made it four games unbeaten last time out as they beat struggling Watford 3-0 away from home. That result means that they are now five points ahead of 18th-placed Burnley; a small margin considering they still have six games to play.

And so, Jesse Marsch will want to win this game by all means to ensure that they can put some distance between them and the other relegation teams.

Given that they have scored six goals across their last two away games following a run of three straight road trips where they lost ‘to nil’, they will once again count on their gelling attack to produce the goods in London.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

