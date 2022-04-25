Liverpool vs Villarreal Preview

Liverpool vs Villarreal Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Anfield Date: 27th April 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool’s quest for a historic quadruple continues this Wednesday when they welcome Villarreal to Anfield for the first leg of their UCL semi-final tie.

The Reds defeated their city rivals Everton 2-0 last Sunday to keep their quest for the Premier League title alive, one point behind Manchester City. That win, which was secured thanks to goals from Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi, extended Liverpool’s unbeaten streak to ten games in all competitions (W8, D2).

The clean sheet from the game also means that they have kept seven clean sheets in their last ten games while they have scored 2+ goals in each of their last seven games.

Given that they have progressed in nine of their 11 previous semifinal UCL ties, they will come into this as favourites and will fancy their chances of getting ahead in the first leg.

Meanwhile, Villareal will look to pull off another huge shock when they travel to Anfield on Wednesday.

The Yellow Submarines have been the surprise package of the UCL this season, beating Juventus and Bayern Munich in the previous rounds.

They will now hope to repeat the same shocking win at Anfield. However, they have a poor record in England against English teams, having never won in England in their last eight tries.

Unai Emery’s side are unbeaten in their last five games and have won their last two games, scoring two goals in each.