Leeds United vs Manchester City Preview

Leeds United vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Elland Road Date: 30th April 2022 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Manchester City will turn their attention to their Premier League title quest this Saturday as they travel to Elland Road to play relegation strugglers, Leeds United

Jesse Marsch’s side are still in the relegation battle despite a five game unbeaten run.

They come into this tie on the back of a goalless draw with Crystal Palace, a result that put them five points clear of 18th-placed Everton, with just five games left to play.

And so, they will look to pick up the points that will put them further clear of the drop zone and in good stead for Premier League survival when they host City.

With back-to-back clean sheets from their last two games, the ‘Whites’ are gradually hitting form in defence and will look to make it three successive top-flight shutouts for the first time since August 2002.

Meanwhile, after their exciting win over Real Madrid in the Champions League last Tuesday, Manchester City will look to continue their run towards the Premier League title.

The Cityzens kept their place at the top of the PL table with a 5-1 win over Watford last time out. They are currently one point ahead of Liverpool and will need to keep winning to avoid losing ground in the title race.

Given that they have scored 14 goals in their last four matches and have won 12 of their last 15 away league games (D3), they will fancy their chances of getting another big win against a side they beat 7-0 earlier this season.

