Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 1st May 2022 Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT

Leicester City will travel to North London this Sunday to face top-four chasing Tottenham in what is a must win game for both sides who are looking to end the season on a high note.

The hosts, Tottenham, have recently lost ground in the top four race following bad results against Brighton (1-0 loss) and Crystal Palace (0-0 draw).

They come into this tie sitting in fifth place, two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with just five games to play.

And as a result, their Champions League destiny is no longer in their hands, and they will now hope that Arsenal drop points while they win all of their remaining matches, including their upcoming fixture against Liverpool at Anfield.

However, they have won three of their last four home games and they will at least see this game as a winnable game for them.

Meanwhile, Leicester City will look to get back into gear in the League after their exertions in the Europa Conference League in midweek.

The Foxes held AS Roma to a 1-1 draw last Thursday in the first leg of the semifinals of the Conference League.

In the PL, their last outing was a goalless draw with Aston Villa, leaving them sitting in tenth place with six games to go.

With the chance of playing in Europe next season almost gone given that they are ten points behind seventh-placed West Ham, they will now look to accumulate as many points as possible so that they can finish as high up as possible in the league.

Meanwhile, winning the Conference League will give them a direct passage into the Europa League group stage.

However, to win this game, they must better their average away day performance. Brendan Rodgers’ men have been one of the worst teams away from home this year, having won just three away league games all season. They have won just one of their last six away games in all competitions (D2, L3) and are also winless in seven PL trips away to sides starting the round in the top half (D1, L6).

