Manchester United vs Brentford Preview

Manchester United vs Brentford Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 2nd May 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United will welcome Brentford to Old Trafford this Monday as they look to continue their quest for a top four finish.

The Red Devils come into this tie on the back of a 1-1 draw with Chelsea. That result was secured courtesy of a goal by Cristiano Ronaldo, whose 17th PL goal of the season cancelled out Marcos Alonso’s opener for Chelsea.

That result means that Ralf Rangnick’s side have won just one of their last six Premier League games (D2, L3). Ahead of this round of games they are sitting in sixth place, five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal who have two games in hand.

With just three games to play and with the rest of the surrounding teams in the race for Europe all having games in hand, it’s looking increasingly likely that the Red Devils will miss out on qualifying for Europe for the first time since 2014/15.

Meanwhile, Brentford will look to continue their late-season good run of form when they travel to Old Trafford on Monday.

The visitors have enjoyed a remarkable renaissance lately and come into this tie on the back of a goalless draw with Tottenham.

That result in North London means they have lost just one of their last seven games in all competitions, winning five and drawing one.

The Bees went into March just three points clear of the relegation zone, despite playing three more games than the team in 18th. But they are currently eleven points ahead of 18th-placed Everton, having played two games more.

That gap leaves them comfortably sitting in 12th place, two points behind tenth-placed Leicester City. Therefore, they can look forward to a second successive season in England’s top flight next term. With two wins from their last two away games, including a 4-1 away win to Chelsea, Thomas Frank’s side will come into this tie confident of getting an excellent result.

