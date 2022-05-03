Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu Date: 4th May 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester City will travel to Madrid this Wednesday to face Real Madrid in a heavyweight clash in the UCL semi-final.

The newly crowned La Liga Champions are looking to overturn a one-goal deficit in the first leg after playing out a 4-3 loss at the Etihad last Tuesday.

In a game that Manchester City dominated from start to finish, Real Madrid refused to be buried, coming back from 2-0 down to end the game just one goal behind thanks to a brace by Karim Benzema and a solo goal by Vinicius Junior.

And now with their 35th La Liga title in the bag thanks to a 4-0 win over Espanyol last time out, they will turn their attention to securing a place in the UCL final.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have scored 2+ goals in six of their last seven competitive home fixtures (W5, L2) and will be buoyed by the fact that they have won each of their last two home games in the UCL against PSG and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will look to complete the job they started at the Etihad in the first leg of this tie last Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were the better side and deserved to win by a larger margin, but for their profligacy in front of goal.

Man City put behind their first leg worries last Saturday when they beat Leeds United 4-0 to keep their place at the top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of Liverpool. That result was the fourth time they have scored 3+ goals in their last four games and should give them the needed boost ahead of this important fixture.

They have kept clean sheets in both previous away legs of their UCL knockout ties this term and have lost just four of their last 17 UCL matches played on foreign soil (W10, D3), including a 2-1 win here in the round of 16 in 2019/20.