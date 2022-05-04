Levante vs Real Sociedad Preview

Levante vs Real Sociedad Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium: Ciutat de Valencia Date: 6th May 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Relegation-threatened Levante will continue their fight to survive this Friday when they welcome top-four chasing Real Sociedad to the Estadi Ciutat de València.

The hosts come into this tie sitting at the bottom position after 34 games, six points from safety. But their fight for survival could all but end on Friday unless they can win this game against Real Sociedad.

They come into this fixture fresh from a 1-1 draw with Valencia. However, that result had little effect on their league placement as the three teams now immediately above them also avoided defeat over the last match week.

Should they go down, it wouldn’t be a case of not trying at all, but a case of trying too late. After a disastrous start to the season, to their credit, they bounced back to show some fight with all five of their wins this campaign coming since the turn of the year.

They have also scored in each of their last 12 games and so they could find the back of the net in this game.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad will look to get back to winning ways to keep their quest for a top-six position alive when they visit Valencia on Friday night.

The visitors come into this tie without a win in three league games (D2, L1), leaving their chances of playing in the UCL next season hanging in the balance and in the hands of the teams above them.

They can still finish in the top four though, as they are just five points behind Atletico Madrid who sit in fourth position. Realistically, their chances of finishing in a Europa League spot are higher and controllable, so they will focus on winning their remaining games to ensure that they at least secure a place in the Europa League next season.