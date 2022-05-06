Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 7th May 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

After securing their place in the Champions League final in Paris, Liverpool will turn their attention to their Premier title quest this Saturday as they host top-four chasing Tottenham.

The Reds are looking to become the first English side to win four trophies in a season and made sure that their chances of doing so remained in their hands with a 3-2 comeback win over Villarreal last Tuesday.

In the Premier League, they also kept themselves in the title race with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United last time out.

And so they come into this tie with six wins from their last six games in all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last 13 competitive games (W11, D2).

The ‘Reds’ are also unbeaten at home in the league this season with 14 wins and three draws so far (the only unbeaten side in the league) and so they will be desperate to keep their unbeaten home record intact.

They have also recorded a league-high 12 home clean sheets at Anfield this season and have seen 12 of their 14 home PL wins this season come by a margin of two or more goals.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have kept three consecutive clean sheets away from home.

The visitors are still in a battle for a top-four finish and come into this tie on the back of a 3-1 win over Leicester City.

Antonio Conte’s side are sitting in fifth place, two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with four games left to play and they will be desperate to make it two wins in two to keep their dreams of UCL football next season alive.

After this visit to Anfield, they play Arsenal next, and so, a positive result here would set up the ultimate showdown in that game.

Given their recent performances away from home, they will come into this game hopeful. Conte’s men have enjoyed a good run of form away from home recently as they have won their last three away games without conceding a goal.

Tottenham have a brilliant attacking trio that has the in-form Son Heung-min and Harry Kane which may cause problems for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Kane has been a thorn in Liverpool’s side, scoring four goals in seven PL visits to Anfield.

