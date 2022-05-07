Fiorentina vs AS Roma Preview

Fiorentina vs AS Roma Competition – Serie A Stadium – Artemio Franchi Date: 9th May 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

After their Europa Conference League exertions last Thursday, AS Roma will return to Serie A action on Monday as they travel to the Stadio Artemio Franchi to play top-six chasing Fiorentina in the 36th round of the 2021/22 Serie A season.

The hosts have endured a poor run of form and will look to get their quest for a place in Europe next season back on track when they welcome Jose Mourinho’s side to Florence.

They have lost their last four games in all competitions, with three losses coming in the league, failing to score in three of those four games.

Their last league loss was a narrow 1-0 loss to AC Milan, condemning ‘I Viola’ to their first three-game losing streak in Serie A since 2019. As a result, they come into this round of games sitting in seventh position, three points behind AS Roma and Lazio in fifth and sixth respectively.

And so, if they win this game Vincenzo Italiano’s men will draw level on points with Jose Mourinho’s side. They will be desperate to do just that as that will allow them to stay firmly within touching distance of the top six as the season draws to a close.

However, Roma have not been an easy opponent in recent times, with the hosts losing their last five meetings with ’Giallorossi’ while winning just one of the previous nine home league meetings against their visitors.

Meanwhile, AS Roma will look to take a step closer to the Europa League group stage qualification by winning this game.

The visitors come into this tie on the back of a 1-0 win over Leicester City that secured their place in the Europa Conference League final – their first European final in 31 years.

But in the league, Mourinho’s side are winless in three games, with a goalless draw with Bologna last Monday confirming Juventus’ place in the top four.

And so, despite qualifying for the UECL final, Mourinho’s men will be desperate to solidify their grip on fifth place by winning this game. With three points ahead of seventh-placed Fiorentina, a win in this game will almost guarantee them a top-six finish so that irrespective of what happens in the UECL final later this month, they are at least guaranteed Europa League football next season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Spezia 11:30 Atalanta Venezia 14:00 Bologna Salernitana 17:00 Cagliari Verona 19:45 AC Milan Fiorentina 19:45 Roma Empoli 14:00 Salernitana Verona 17:00 Torino Udinese 17:00 Spezia Roma 19:45 Venezia Bologna 11:30 Sassuolo SSC Napoli 14:00 Genoa AC Milan 17:00 Atalanta Cagliari 19:45 Inter Milan Sampdoria 17:30 Fiorentina Juventus 19:45 Lazio