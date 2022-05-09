Aston Villa vs Liverpool Preview

Aston Villa vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Villa Park Date: 10th May 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will continue their quest for the Premier League title this Tuesday when they travel to Birmingham to face their former player Steven Gerrard and his improving Aston Villa side.

The hosts who are unbeaten in their last three games will look to make it three wins in three PL games when they welcome the title-chasers to Villa Park on Tuesday night.

They come into this game on the back of a 3-1 over Burnley last time out. That win followed a 2-0 win over Norwich (2-0) and brought Gerrard’s men into 11th place ahead of this round of games.

They face Liverpool sitting one point behind Crystal Palace who are in tenth place and have played a game more. And so, with three more games until the end of the season, they have a chance to push for a top-ten finish. For a team that were at one point in the season considered relegation material, a top-half finish will represent a decent finish. And so even though he would love to help his former side win the title, Steven Gerrard will be desperate to win this game to ensure that he can achieve a top ten finish.

However the form of Liverpool makes winning this game a tough assignment. The Reds are unbeaten in their last 14 games in all competitions (W11, D3). They have not lost a PL game in 2022, winning 13 times and drawing three. They have scored 2+ goals in four of their last five games played outside of Anfield and are the second-highest scoring team in the league behind Manchester City.

After being held by a 1-1 draw against Tottenham, Klopp’s men will look to get their title quest back on track. A win in this game keeps them on the toes of league leaders Manchester City while a win by a 5+ goal margin will see them go top of the league at least temporarily until Pep Guardiola’s side plays Wolves on Wednesday.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Aston Villa 20:00 Liverpool Leeds United 19:30 Chelsea Leicester City 19:45 Norwich City Watford 19:45 Everton Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:15 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur 19:45 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 12:00 Burnley Aston Villa 14:00 Crystal Palace Leeds United 14:00 Brighton & Hov… Watford 14:00 Leicester City West Ham United 14:00 Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Norwich City Everton 16:30 Brentford Newcastle United 20:00 Arsenal Southampton 19:45 Liverpool Everton 19:45 Crystal Palace Aston Villa 20:00 Burnley Chelsea 20:00 Leicester City

Premier League Table