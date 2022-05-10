Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Molineux Stadium Date: 11th May 2022 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Manchester City will take their title quest for the Premier League title to the Molineux this Wednesday as they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The hosts are looking to get their first win in the league game since early April when they host Manchester City. They kept the faint hopes of finishing in the top-seven this season alive with a late draw in their last game against Chelsea.

Despite going two goals down in the game, Bruno Lage’s men found a way to snatch a draw thanks to a 97th-minute goal from captain Conor Coady, ending a run of three straight league defeats in the process.

That result also means that they come into this round of games sitting in eighth position, five points behind seventh-placed West Ham who have played a game more.

A win here reduces that point difference to two points ahead of the season’s finale. And so, they will be desperate to win this game and keep their chances of finishing in the Europa Conference League position alive.

Meanwhile, Manchester City bounced back from their disappointing loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last week by defeating Newcastle 5-0 over the weekend.

That win ensured that the visitors remain top of the PL table, three points ahead of Liverpool, who drew their game with Tottenham a day earlier.

They will now look to make it five PL wins on the bounce in the game and also will hope to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League away from home to 17 games.

Pep Guardiola’s men are unbeaten in their last 16 away league games (W13, D3) and have kept seven clean sheets in their last ten away matches.

They have scored 14 goals across their last three league games and are also now the highest-scoring side in the league with 89 goals following their 5-0 mauling of Newcastle United last time.

They are the favourites to win this game. However, a return of just one win at this venue for Guardiola suggests that victory is not going to be straightforward (W1, D1, L1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

