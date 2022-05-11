Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 12th May 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Tottenham and Arsenal will square up this Thursday in the 191st North London derby with both teams looking for a win that will solidify their quest for a top-four finish this season.

The hosts come into this tie on the back of a 1-1 draw with Liverpool, leaving them trailing their North London rivals by four points ahead of this game.

They will now look to reduce the gap between them and fellow top-four contenders when both meet in North London this Thursday.

Should they fail to win this game, their chances of returning to the UCL for the first time in three seasons will be practically gone. And so, this game is a must-win Antonio for Conte’s side who will fancy their chances of getting a result against the Gunners given that they are unbeaten in the last seven league derbies they’ve hosted (W5, D2).

Meanwhile, Arsenal will look to make it five wins in five PL games when they face their North London rivals on Thursday night.

The Gunners ensured that their top-four destiny remained in their own hands with a 2-1 win over ten-men Leeds United in their last outing.

Apart from making it four wins in four games, that win ensured that Mikel Arteta’s side are now one point behind third-placed Chelsea. Realistically, they can finish ahead of the Blues if they continue to win games and Chelsea continues to drop points.

But more pressing to the Gunners will be to secure a top-four finish, something a win in this game will guarantee them given that it will give them a seven-point lead over Spurs with two games to spare.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Tottenham Hotspur 19:45 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 12:00 Burnley Aston Villa 14:00 Crystal Palace Leeds United 14:00 Brighton & Hov… Watford 14:00 Leicester City West Ham United 14:00 Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00 Norwich City Everton 16:30 Brentford Newcastle United 20:00 Arsenal Southampton 19:45 Liverpool Everton 19:45 Crystal Palace Aston Villa 20:00 Burnley Chelsea 20:00 Leicester City

