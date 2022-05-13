Chelsea vs Liverpool Preview

Chelsea vs Liverpool Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 14th May 2022 Kick-off time – 16:45 GMT

Chelsea and Liverpool will play their second domestic final this Saturday when they both meet at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final.

The Reds beat the Blues on penalties in the Carabao Cup final and will look to win their second trophy of the season as they attempt to become the first side to win four trophies in a season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men defeated Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley in the last round to qualify for this round of the FA Cup. After beating Aston Villa 2-1 in their last game, they remain in the title race and so are unbeaten in their last 15 games in all competitions (W12 D3).

For Chelsea, they will be desperate to avenge their loss to their Merseyside rivals in the Carabao Cup final last February.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have endured a poor ending to the season having been dumped out of the Champions League and are uncertain of a top-four finish with two PL games to go.

However, their recent issues were put to bed as they beat Leeds United 3-0. The Blues can still salvage their floundering season this Saturday if they can win against Liverpool.

They qualified for this tie by beating Crystal Palace in the last round, but must get over the line on Saturday to ensure that all of their effort this season is not in vain.

Given that they have just one loss away from home in their last 13 games played outside of Stamford Bridge, they will fancy their chances of winning their fourth trophy under Thomas Tuchel.