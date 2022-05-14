West Ham United vs Manchester City Preview

West Ham United vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 15th May 2022 Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT

Manchester City take their title quest to London this Sunday as they face Europa League-chasing West Ham in their penultimate game of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

David Moyes’ West Ham have endured a poor end to the season having missed out on a place in the Europa League final and without guarantee of a top-six finish.

They come into this tie sitting in seventh place, three points behind Manchester United who occupy the last Europa League spot having played a game more than the Red Devils.

They boosted their faint chances of finishing in the top six last weekend as they beat Norwich City 4-0. Should they win this game, they will go level on points with the Red Devils and will also guarantee themselves a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

But given that they have won just one of their last six games in all competitions and have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games, three points from this game looks like a tall order.

Manchester City, meanwhile, ensured that they remained in the driving seat of the Premier League title with a 5-1 win over Wolves last time out.

Pep Guardiola’s rampaging side have scored 22 goals in their last five PL games and have increased their goal difference lead over Liverpool to 7+, ensuring that the title will remain at the Etihad this season should the title fight go down to goal difference.

However, to ensure that they win without needing to bank on goal difference, the Cityzens have to win their next two games.

Given that they have scored at least three goals in their last five games (the first side in English top-flight history to win five consecutive league games by a margin of at least three goals), they will come into this tie confident of getting another big result. Another source of confidence will be the fact that they are unbeaten in their last 17 away PL contests (W14, D3), the longest such run in the club’s league history.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Everton 16:30 Brentford Newcastle United 20:00 Arsenal Southampton 19:45 Liverpool Everton 19:45 Crystal Palace Aston Villa 20:00 Burnley Chelsea 20:00 Leicester City Arsenal 16:00 Everton Brentford 16:00 Leeds United Brighton & Hov… 16:00 West Ham United Burnley 16:00 Newcastle United Chelsea 16:00 Watford Crystal Palace 16:00 Manchester United Leicester City 16:00 Southampton Liverpool 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 16:00 Aston Villa Norwich City 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table