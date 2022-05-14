Newcastle United vs Arsenal Preview

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 16th May 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After their embarrassing loss to Tottenham last time out, Arsenal will look to get their top-four bid back on track when they travel to Tyneside this Monday to face Newcastle United in the penultimate game of the Premier League season.

Newcastle United are looking to get back to winning ways after losing back-to-back games against Liverpool (1-0) and most recently, Manchester City (5-0).

The Magpies were on a four game-winning run prior to losing to the two Premier League giants and were gunning to finish in the top half of the table. But their momentum was halted by those two results which saw them fail to score and which also moved them out of the top half of the table.

It doesn’t get better for them as they must now face another member of the current top-four for the third game in a row. And their record against the top five sides this season suggests that they are in for another defeat given that they have lost each of their last nine games against the PL top six.

They will now hope that Mikel Arteta’s young side are an exception as they attempt to close the two points gap between them and tenth-placed Leicester City who have played a game more.

With six wins in their last seven home games, they will fancy their chances of getting the desired win against the Gunners.

Meanwhile, ten-men Arsenal were beaten 3-0 by North London rivals and fellow top-four hopefuls Tottenham last time out putting their quest for a place in the UEFA Champions League next season in jeopardy.

Despite that loss, their destiny remains in their hands as they are one point ahead of Antonio Conte’s side with two games to go. They now need to win their next two games to keep their chances of finishing in the UEFA Champions League places alive.

Given that they have won four of their last five games in the league including wins against Manchester United and Chelsea (with the Tottenham loss their only loss in that period), the Londoners will fancy their chances of taking maximum points from their hosts.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Everton 16:30 Brentford Newcastle United 20:00 Arsenal Southampton 19:45 Liverpool Everton 19:45 Crystal Palace Aston Villa 20:00 Burnley Chelsea 20:00 Leicester City Arsenal 16:00 Everton Brentford 16:00 Leeds United Brighton & Hov… 16:00 West Ham United Burnley 16:00 Newcastle United Chelsea 16:00 Watford Crystal Palace 16:00 Manchester United Leicester City 16:00 Southampton Liverpool 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 16:00 Aston Villa Norwich City 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table