Southampton vs Liverpool Preview

Southampton vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium Date: 17th May 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Liverpool’s quest for the title race will continue this Tuesday at St. Mary’s Stadium as the Reds face Southampton in the penultimate game of their 2021/22 PL campaign.

The Saints are enduring a miserable run at the moment and are looking to get their first win in the league since mid-April.

Since enjoying a seven-game unbeaten run between February and March, Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side have won just once in their last eleven games, leaving them sitting in 15th place and with a six-point gap behind the top ten.

Their last game was a disappointing 3-0 loss to Brentford which led to a section of the club’s supporters calling for the Austrian coach to be sacked.

The former RB Leipzig coach has overseen some of Southampton’s biggest wins in the Premier League, but he has also been at the receiving end of some of the club’s biggest losses. He will be desperate to avoid another big loss in this game after losing the reverse fixture 4-0.

But having lost five of their last six home games, winning just once and conceding 61 goals in the league this season, they will be no match for a Liverpool team that are unbeaten in their last 16 games in all competitions (W13, D3).

The Reds picked up their second trophy of the season on Saturday as they beat Chelsea FC on penalties in the FA Cup final keeping their hopes of a historic quadruple alive.

They come into this tie sitting four points behind Manchester City who dropped points against West Ham last time out. And so, they are still in the title race as long as they can win this game.

A win on Tuesday will cut the gap between them and City to one point and give them a chance going into the last weekend where they play Wolves and City play Aston Villa.

Given that they have not lost a PL game in 2022, winning 14 times and drawing three while they have won their last five games played outside of Anfield, they are favourites for a win here.

