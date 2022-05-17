Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers Competition – UEFA Europa League Final 2022 Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 18th May 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Scottish heavyweights Rangers will travel to Seville this Wednesday to take on German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League.

The Bundesliga team are looking to extend their winning run in the Europa League to three games having won their last three games in this competition.

They are coming into this tie as the favourites having defeated the competition’s favourite teams in West Ham and Barcelona. They are also unbeaten in this tournament this year and are coming into this final round with a rich history having won the competition in the past.

But for all their brilliance in the Europa League this season, Urs Fischer’s side have been woeful at home. They are winless in their last eight domestic games and finished their Bundesliga season in eleventh place, a distant five places behind the top six where they would have hoped to finish the season.

And so, winning this trophy has become a priority for the Eagles who can qualify for the UCL if they win against this Rangers side who are enjoying a fairytale run in the Europa League.

The ‘Light Blues’ have enjoyed a remarkable season in Europe having missed out on the Premiership title this season. Their success in this tournament has been a miracle after they finished second in their group and looked all but out of the knockout round when they were drawn against German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund.

The Ibrox side defeated the ‘Black and Yellow’ to the shock of Europe. They repeated the same trick in the last round as they beat another German side RB Leipzig 3-2 on aggregate to claim a spot in this final.

They will now hope to beat their third german opponent in the final. Having eliminated the former two teams both of who ranked higher than Frankfurt in this season’s table, they will come into this tie feeling confident of getting a win.

The experience of their manager Van Bronckhorst who was a Champions League winner as a player may help with preparations while the form of captain James Tavernier who comes into the final as the competition’s seven-goal top scorer will be key to their chances of winning their second European title.