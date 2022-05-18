Chelsea vs Leicester City Preview

Chelsea vs Leicester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 19th May 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After their FA Cup heartbreak, Chelsea return to Premier League action this Thursday as they welcome Leicester City to Stamford Bridge in their re-arranged Round 27 Premier League fixture.

The Blues, for the second time this season, were beaten by Liverpool on penalties in a domestic cup final last Saturday, ending their chance of a trophy this season.

Unlike in the first final in the Carabao Cup where goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the culprit, this time it was Mason Mount who missed the decisive spot-kick, after a goalless 120 minutes.

The hosts will now look to put the disappointment of that loss behind them as they aim to end this season on a high.

But their form heading into this tie does not inspire confidence. Thomas Tuchel’s side have won just one of their last five competitive games played at Stamford Bridge (D1, L3). Although they have scored in 14 straight league games at Stamford Bridge, there are major defencive concerns as both teams have scored in nine of their last 12 home league games.

Although they have little to play for having already qualified for the Champions League next season, they will be desperate to win this game as a win here will seal third place for them.

Meanwhile, Leicester City will look to make it three wins in three PL games for the first time since January 2021 when they travel to London this Thursday.

The Foxes have since bounced back from their disappointing exit from the Europa Conference league winning their last two games league games against Norwich (3-0) and Watford (5-1) in their most recent outing.

But with those wins coming against already-relegated sides, one cannot say that Brendan Rodgers’ side will get a result against a team of Chelsea’s pedigree. The visitors have won just three of their last ten games, drawing three and losing four times and have conceded 13 goals in away games against teams in the current top five, failing to pick up a point in all of those games.

They have also struggled to keep a clean sheet on the road this season as they have conceded in 17 of their 18 league matches away from the King Power Stadium. Meanwhile, their four road trips against teams in the top five has seen them concede 13 goals and fail to pick up a single point.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Everton 19:45 Crystal Palace Aston Villa 20:00 Burnley Chelsea 20:00 Leicester City Arsenal 16:00 Everton Brentford 16:00 Leeds United Brighton & Hov… 16:00 West Ham United Burnley 16:00 Newcastle United Chelsea 16:00 Watford Crystal Palace 16:00 Manchester United Leicester City 16:00 Southampton Liverpool 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 16:00 Aston Villa Norwich City 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table