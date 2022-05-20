Manchester City vs Aston Villa Preview

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 22nd May 2022 Kick-off time – 16:00 GMT

The biggest battle in the last game of this Premier League season will take place at the Etihad this Sunday when title-chasing Manchester City look to seal the Premier League title when they host Aston Villa.

The Cityzens could have had little to do on Sunday had they beaten West Ham last time out. But after coming back from two goals down to draw 2-2, they still have to win this game to ensure that they seal their fourth league title in five seasons.

Pep Guardiola’s side, for all their weaknesses are the favourites to win this game. For starters they have won 14 of their 18 league games at the Etihad this season, while keeping eleven clean sheets in those home games.

The hosts have just one defeat across their last 13 season finales (W10, D2) and have won their last eleven games against Aston Villa.

Also, motivation will be high for them to win this game considering that this is the last chance of winning a title this season having lost the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup to Real Madrid and Liverpool, respectively.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will look to pick up their first win in four tries when they travel to the North East on Sunday.

The visitors come into this tie without a win in three games (D2, L1), with a 1-1 draw with Burnley their most recent result.

They can determine the direction the title goes on the final day and with Steven Gerrard, Danny Ings and Philippe Coutinho former Reds, they will be desperate to do their former side a favour by taking points off City.

They should have the confidence of getting a result considering that they have lost just one of their last six games.

Another source of motivation will be the chance of finishing the season in a better position than their current 14th place knowing that they can move into the top ten if they win by a good margin and other results go their way.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. Arsenal 16:00 Everton Brentford 16:00 Leeds United Brighton & Hov… 16:00 West Ham United Burnley 16:00 Newcastle United Chelsea 16:00 Watford Crystal Palace 16:00 Manchester United Leicester City 16:00 Southampton Liverpool 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 16:00 Aston Villa Norwich City 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table