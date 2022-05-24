AS Roma vs Feyenoord Rotterdam Preview

AS Roma vs Feyenoord Rotterdam Competition – UEFA Conference League Final 2022 Stadium: Air Albania Stadium Date: 25th May 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

AS Roma and Feyenoord will close the curtain of the 2021/22 Europa Conference League campaign this Wednesday when they meet at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana.

For Roma boss Jose Mourinho, this is a special occasion for him as he looks to become the first man to win all of UEFA’s club competitions; the Europa League, Champions League and Conference League.

The Portuguese manager, in his usual controversial manner, claimed his side are a “giant club without the trophy room to match”. And in so doing, he is seeking to boost his side’s confidence and get them in the mood for this game.

The Serie A side have lost their only two European finals and come into this tie with no European trophies despite their rich history. With a manager like Mourinho who has not lost a final, they will fancy their chances in this game.

Meanwhile, they come into this game with Europa League football secured for next season thanks to a 3-0 win over Torino on the final day of the Serie A season.

And so they will come into this game with no added pressure of needing to win here to regain European football next season.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord come into this tie without Europa league football guaranteed after a 2-1 loss to Twente on the final day of the Eredivisie season. That result means that they finished the season in third place and so have qualified for the Europa League qualifiers.

However, they can sidestep the qualifiers and go straight into the group stage if they beat Roma here. They will fancy their chances of getting a win despite their relative inexperience and small status having gone through this entire UECL campaign without tasting defeat.

They defeated Marseille 3-2 on aggregate to qualify for this round and have an impressive record in European finals (W4, L1). They also have a historical 64% unbeaten rate against Italian opposition (W5, D4, L5) and have the Conference League top-scorer (Cyriel Dessers) in their ranks.