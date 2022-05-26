Liverpool vs Real Madrid Preview

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Competition – UEFA Champions League Final 2022 Stadium: Stade de France Date: 28th May 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will look to win their third trophy of the season when they play Spanish giants Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Paris.

The Reds have enjoyed a remarkable campaign having already won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season. They were also close to winning the Premier League title but missed out by a single point on the last day of the season, ending their quest for a historic quadruple.

However, they can still secure a cup treble by beating Madrid and avenging their 2018 final loss to Real Madrid in Kyiv.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the Anfield side have become somewhat of a European force as this is their third UEFA Champions League final in the last five years. They already have six UCL titles and should they win this final, they will become the second most successful club in Europe (tied with AC Milan), behind Real Madrid who have 13 UCL titles.

Los Blancos are looking to extend their already remarkable record in the Champions League and come into this tie as the early favourites considering their history.

They also have in their ranks one of the best coaches in Europe. Carlo Ancelotti is one of only three managers to have won the UEFA Champions League three times (twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid), and the first and only one to have managed teams in five finals.

He has faced Liverpool in two finals, losing one (2005) and winning the other in 2007. However, the Italian has a good record against Klopp having lost just once against the German.

His team is also in an advantaged position given that they have had eight days of rest having wrapped up the season since last Friday. And so, they will come into this tie fresher and perhaps more mentally ready to battle the Premier League giants.

However, unlike the last time both sides met in the final of the UCL, the Reds are in good form these days having not lost in 18 games, winning 15 times in that period.