Belgium vs Netherlands Preview

Belgium vs Netherlands Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: King Baudouin Stadium Date: 3rd June 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Belgium and the Netherlands will kick-start their UEFA Nations League campaign this Friday when both teams meet at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

Both teams have been put in a difficult group alongside Poland and Wales. But it is expected that either of them will emerge as the group winners.

And so this game will set the tone for the rest of the UNL campaign with the winner of this game likely to enjoy early momentum. The hosts have the advantage given that they were semi-finalists in the last edition and are beginning their campaign at home where they have been solid.

Overall, they come into this game unbeaten in their last four games. They have been porous in defence recently, having kept just one clean sheet in their last six games.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands have been one of the most improved teams recently. The visitors have found their groove under Louis van Gaal and are coming into this game unbeaten in their last nine games (W6, D3).

They booked their place early in the World Cup and are expected to go far in Qatar. They have been strong in attack recently, having scored 4+ goals in four of their last six wins.

And so, with the Belgian defence showing signs of weakness, the Oranje will fancy their chances of getting a win in Brussels.