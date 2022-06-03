Italy vs Germany Preview

Italy vs Germany Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: Renato Dall’Ara Date: 4th June 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Italy will open their UEFA Nations League campaign this Saturday when they welcome Germany to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Bologna.

The host nation come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Argentina in the Finalissima. That loss was their second loss in their last three games following a 1-0 loss to North Macedonia in March.

With no World Cup to look forward to in the autumn, Italy will be desperate to make the most of this Nations League campaign. Having been put in the same group as Germany, England and Hungary, Italy have a tough task winning this group.

But a win in this first game will put them in command of the group ahead of another tough visit to England.

Meanwhile, Germany face their European counterparts fresh from a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands.

The visitors were one of the very first countries to qualify for the World Cup and have been very strong under Hansi Flick who has led Germany to eight wins and one draw since his appointment.

The former Bayern coach has Germany playing their best football in years as evidenced by their keeping of six clean sheets in their last nine games.

They will be the favourites for a win here and will be desperate to keep their unbeaten run under Flick intact.