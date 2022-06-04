Czech Republic vs Spain Preview

Czech Republic vs Spain Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: Sinobo Stadium Date: 5th June 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The Czech Republic will welcome Spain to Eden in Prague this Sunday in the second round of the UEFA Nations League.

The hosts opened their 2022 Nations League campaign with a 2-1 win over Switzerland last time out, taking their unbeaten tally to eight games.

They are currently top of the Group 2 table that also has 2019 Nations League winners Portugal. And so, with a win in this game, they will remain top of the group and keep their fight for a top finish alive.

Having gained promotion to this level last season, they will be desperate to win this game to stay afloat.

Meanwhile, Spain are the highest-ranked team in this group and come into this tie on the back of a 1-1 draw with Iberian neighbours Portugal.

They come into this tie unbeaten in five games since a 2-1 loss to France in the UNL final (W4, D1). They have won their last four head-to-head meetings with the Czech Republic and will be desperate to keep that run going for another game.

Given that they have scored in each of their last 15 games, they will fancy their chances of getting the desired win in this game.