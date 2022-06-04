AdAd

Croatia vs France Preview

Gamingtips Staff June 4, 2022 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Croatia vs France

Competition – UEFA Nations League

Stadium: Stadion Poljud

Date: 6th June 2022

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Reigning UEFA Nations League champions France will travel to Split this Monday to face Croatia in their second Nations League game of the campaign.

The hosts opened their UNL campaign with a disappointing 3-0 loss to Austria at the Stadion Gradski vrt in Osijek. In the first game, Austria were playing under former Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick, goals from Marko Arnautović, Michael Gregoritsch and Marcel Sabitzer gave Croatia their worst-possible start to this UNL campaign.

But Zlatko Dalic’s side are one of the better sides in a group that has France, Denmark and Austria, andn they should fancy their chances of bouncing back from their opening-round loss.

Meanwhile, France also opened their UNL campaign with a loss, as they were beaten 2-1 by Denmark.

In a disappointing showing at the Stade de France in Paris, France took the lead early in the second half through Karim Benzema but two goals from Andreas Cornelius turned the game around for Denmark and ended a seven-game-winning run for France.

The 2021 UEFA Nations League winners are the top-ranked side in this group and should be able to bounce back from that loss in this game.

They have won seven of their last eight games, keeping four clean sheets in that period, while scoring 2+ goals in seven of those games. As such, they will fancy their chances of winning here and taking control of this group.

Check Also

Czech Republic vs Spain Preview

The Czech Republic will welcome Spain to Eden in Prague this Sunday in the second ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.