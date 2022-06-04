Croatia vs France Preview

Croatia vs France Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: Stadion Poljud Date: 6th June 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Reigning UEFA Nations League champions France will travel to Split this Monday to face Croatia in their second Nations League game of the campaign.

The hosts opened their UNL campaign with a disappointing 3-0 loss to Austria at the Stadion Gradski vrt in Osijek. In the first game, Austria were playing under former Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick, goals from Marko Arnautović, Michael Gregoritsch and Marcel Sabitzer gave Croatia their worst-possible start to this UNL campaign.

But Zlatko Dalic’s side are one of the better sides in a group that has France, Denmark and Austria, andn they should fancy their chances of bouncing back from their opening-round loss.

Meanwhile, France also opened their UNL campaign with a loss, as they were beaten 2-1 by Denmark.

In a disappointing showing at the Stade de France in Paris, France took the lead early in the second half through Karim Benzema but two goals from Andreas Cornelius turned the game around for Denmark and ended a seven-game-winning run for France.

The 2021 UEFA Nations League winners are the top-ranked side in this group and should be able to bounce back from that loss in this game.

They have won seven of their last eight games, keeping four clean sheets in that period, while scoring 2+ goals in seven of those games. As such, they will fancy their chances of winning here and taking control of this group.