Germany vs England Preview

Germany vs England Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: Allianz Arena Date: 7th June 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Germany and England face off as two of Europe’s heavyweights meet to get their first Nations League win of the season.

The Germans were held to a 1-1 draw by Italy in their last game, a result that didn’t please their manager, Hansi Flick.

England lost 1-0 at Hungary, a shocking result, but it was one that their flat performance deserved.

Gareth Southgate’s men looked tired and devoid of ideas in the defeat at the hands of the Hungarians, and they will suffer another loss if they come into this game in the same poor form.

Germany’s draw against Italy means they haven’t lost a game since England eliminated them from Euro 2020, and that is a run of 10 games, including 8 wins.

The Germans lost 5-1 the last time they faced England in Munich, but these teams generally cancel each other out and four of their last five head-to-heads have ended in under 2.5 goals scored.

Before theor loss to Hungary, England had been undefeated in their previous nine games, 7 of which were wins.

They need to return to form in this game, but Germany are also in good spirits and they have won 8 of their last ten internationals, losing none.