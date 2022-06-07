Belgium vs Poland Preview

Belgium vs Poland Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: King Baudouin Stadium Date: 8th June 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Belgium will play their second UEFA Nations League game this Wednesday when they welcome Poland to the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

The hosts will look to get back to winning ways when they host their European counterparts as they come into this tie off the back of a 4-1 loss to the Netherlands last time out.

In a lackluster performance in this same venue, Kevin de Bruyne and co. were outclassed by their Dutch counterparts who’s win took them to the top of the Group 4 table and condemned Belgium to the bottom after one round of games.

That loss was their first loss to the Netherlands in 25 years and was also the first 2+ goal loss to any nation in more than three years.

The result was made more painful by the injury to Romelu Lukaku which Belgium manager Roberto Martinez described as “a knock”. With the Chelsea striker ruled out, it leaves the remainder of Belgium’s attack on notice for their first meeting with Poland in 15 years.

However, despite the setback, they will feel confident that the defeat to the Netherlands, which broke a 31-match unbeaten streak as home favorites (W25, D6), was merely a one-off.

Meanwhile, Poland opened this UNL campaign with a brilliant 2-1 win over Wales, extending their unbeaten run to three games in all competitions (W2, D1).

They will now play the second of four games in 14 days this Wednesday, hoping that they can extend their unbeaten run away from home to five games (excluding their walkover victory over Russia).

Manager Czesław Michniewicz has indicated he will be taking a stronger squad to Brussels, and so he will fancy his side’s chances of beating a Belgian side who look uninterested in this competition.