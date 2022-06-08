Switzerland vs Spain Preview

Switzerland vs Spain Competition – UEFA Nations League Stadium: Stade de Genève Date: 9th June 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Spain will travel to the Stade de Genève in Geneva to play Switzerland in their third group game of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League (UNL).

The hosts opened their UNL campaign with a demoralising 4-0 loss to Portugal before losing 2-1 to the Czech Republic in their second game.

Those two results mean that the ‘Red Crosses’ are without a win in the four games they have played in 2022 (D1, L3).

They are already looking like early relegation favourites as they now find themselves rooted at the bottom of Group A2 and with just one win to their name across their last ten UNL outings (D3, L6).

Their major issue has been starting slow as they have conceded first and before the 16th minute in both UNL matches. They will come into this tie as the underdogs and can only get something from this game if they tighten up at the back. For a team that kept five clean sheets in their last six World Cup qualifying games, they should still have the ability to do so.

Meanwhile, Spain’s start to this UNL campaign has been largely poor as they have drawn their opening two matches—2-2 with Czech Republic and 1-1 with Portugal.

And so they come into this round of games sitting third in the group and two points behind the top two.

However, given that they are unbeaten in six games (W4, D2), while suffering just one loss over the last ten games (W7, D2), they come into this tie as favourites.

Also, given that they have now scored in 16 straight matches, while five of their last seven efforts away from home arrived inside the opening 45 minutes of the match, they will back themselves to at least find the back of the net in this fixture.